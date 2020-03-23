La industria de la moda se vuelca en fabricar equipos de protección ante el coronavirus

Diseñadores volcados con la crisis del coronavirus
Por favor, necesitamos vuestra colaboración, cada euro cuenta. La situación es grave y en nuestros hospitales están sin recursos. He abierto un fondo de recaudación y os puedo garantizar que TODO absolutamente TODO irá destinado la ayuda de los hospitales de Sevilla para frenar los contagios y muertes por coronavirus. Esto es muy grave y nos toca a tod@s. Por favor, colabora aportando tu granito de arena y AYUDANDO A DIFUNDIR para llegar al máximo de personas posibles. UN MILLÓN DE GRACIAS. #TodoSuma #CoronavirusSevilla ___ EL ENLACE DE LA RECAUDACIÓN ESTARÁ DE FORMA PERMANENTE EN MI BIOGRAFÍA.
Las firmas de lujo y grandes grupos se unen a la causa
Las firmas de alta gama más conocidas del mundo no han querido ser menos en esta batalla y se han sumado a la iniciativa de diversificarse, como otras industrias, para hacer frente al coronavirus creando en sus talleres materiales necesarios en hospitales.
The global crisis that’s hitting us so hard has underlined even more that we are all one and that we need to work together to overcome the Coronavirus. My gratitude goes to all the doctors, nurses and the entire Italian health system that is working so hard to get us all over this terrible moment. I wanted to thank the Chinese delegation of experts that has just arrived in Rome, having brought vital medical equipment and medicines. Let’s be strong, let’s fight this together and let’s all be safe! Donatella Versace
#LVMHjoinsforces Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to manufacture within their production sites as much gel as needed to support the public authorities. Since Monday, the gel has been delivered free of charge daily to the French health authorities and as a priority to the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris. The LVMH Group would like to express a special THANK YOU to all those who made it possible, in particular to our exceptional production teams from @guerlain, @diorparfums and @givenchybeauty who have shown great solidarity and engagement in a spirit of collective effort for the common good. The Group and its Maisons are extremely proud and humbled to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 and to help those whose mission is to protect and care for others. As such, we will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities. #Coronavirus #COVID19 #APHP #staysafe #StayAtHome #COVID2019france #LVMH #LVMHtalents #Guerlain #ParfumsChristianDior #DiorParfums #Dior #GivenchyBeauty #Givenchy
